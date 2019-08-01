What’s Right with Schools: Students volunteer at Gifts of Love Farm in Simsbury

(WTNH)–Take a turn off Route 202 in Simsbury and you’ll come upon the Gifts of Love Farm in Simsbury.

Students from across the state volunteer their time to help out on the farm.

For Ben Raposo, an Avon Old Farms student, it’s the opportunity to help his community and be of service. “It’s good to kinda escape what your used to and do something different,” Raposo said.

The 77 acre farm’s mission is to grow food for people who can’t afford it, people in need and people who are hungry.

The students are responsible for several tasks including working with animals, harvesting and more. Feeding Echo the goat is a fan favorite.

The students also get the chance to connect with one another from across the state.

It’s a summer experience to remember.