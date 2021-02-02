What’s Right With Schools: The show must go on for Sheehan HS’s theater department…on Zoom this year amid the pandemic

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced high schools across the state to cancel their spring productions, many theater students didn’t think there would be any performances this year. At Mark T. Sheehan High School in Wallingford, educators with their music department found an answer.

News 8 spoke with Paige Sperry who’s been directing theater productions for over 10 years: “Normally, if we were in a normal year, we would be into musical season [at this point in the year], at the beginning of rehearsals.”

However, just like almost everything this year, nothing is normal. In a quest to find normalcy for her students, she decided to look for a play that could be completely virtual.

Sperry decided on ‘Ten Ways to Survive Quarantine’.

Sperry says, “We held auditions virtually and we’ve held rehearsals virtually.” Swapping the spotlight for the blue light; the show must go on.

Junior theater student Aubrey Monroe tells News 8, “Virtual theater is unlike anything I’ve done before.”

Monroe had lost hope and was just looking forward to senior year hoping that theater would be able to continue then. Instead, when she heard of the idea she instantly auditioned.

Each of the students will record their part in the play and it will all be edited together and aired later in February.

The show is on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for a viewing code and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/SheehanDrama