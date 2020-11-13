What’s Right With Schools: The USDA program providing states additional grant money to keep feeding students

(WTNH) — During the beginning of the pandemic, schools helped feed students by passing out free meals. What you may not know is that a USDA program is providing states with additional grant money to continue feeding students for free.

Erica Biagetti is the President of the School Nutrition Association of Connecticut. She tells News 8, “This has nothing to do with anyone’s income, their financial standing, if they’re food insecure or what they’re going through, this is pandemic serving as a service to these families to make sure these students have food.”

The only qualifications, you must have a child under the age of 18. Biagetti adds, “It started in the spring with pandemic feeding and it’s now been extended for all of the 2020-2021 school year”.

Unfortunately, even though the program is extended to a lot of families in Connecticut, they may not know it is available, “This is something different than what we’ve ever done before, we’ve never been able to offer meals in this manner or fashion.”

Some districts are offering meals to their students for all seven days of the week – breakfast and lunch daily. To find out if your district participates and to sign up, head to your school district’s website and contact food services.