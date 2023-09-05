OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – A little mystery and a lot of dancing, art and music is the perfect combination for a week at a historic theater.

“They write a song, they write a play, they learn some acting techniques and singing techniques,” Said Martha Herrle, “and then they put on a show by Friday.”

This is all offered at the theater arts camp at the Katherine Hepburn Theater in Old Saybrook. “The Kate” is led by professional dance and music instructors.

“It just like gives me a moment to get away,” said one camper.

Kate’s Camp for Kids gives children the chance at a week spent creating a musical mystery.

At the end of the week, friends and family members will fill the theater and see what their little ones have been up to with a performance. It’s fun not only to see them but also what this historic theater has to offer.

The camp is for kids ages five to 10 and usually sells out in hours. The kids love it and organizers see it as a bigger opportunity to grow.

“I think it’s great they have confidence when they leave here. A little more confidence than they had,” said. Herrle.