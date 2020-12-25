What’s Right With Schools: Thomaston elementary school celebrates students’ academic achievement with drive-thru pizza parade

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — While this year has been no piece of pie, that’s exactly how one middle school in Thomaston is celebrating their students. Of course, because of the pandemic celebrations look a little different.

Before the pandemic began, Center Road in Thomaston challenged their fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade students to meet a math goal. They incentivized the challenge by offering a pizza party.

Jessica Bedosky is the director of curriculum and she tells News 8, “Each grade was supposed to have a goal of 8,000 minutes.”

They all reached that goal. But because of the pandemic, the pizza party couldn’t go as planned. Bedosky worked with the superintendent and she came up with a pizza parade.

Bedosky and other teachers handed out 150 pizzas to 150 families as they drove by and waved hello. She says, “We just want to enjoy them today for the couple of minutes we have them.”

“This drive-thru celebration means more to the teachers than the families know. They are missing the time spent in the classroom with their students. This is a celebration of all that we’ve done and all that we continue to do as a community,” says Principal Kristin Bernier.

The time passing through the pizza line may be brief, but it’s that moment that means so much to all of the teachers and staff.

Bernier says, “It’s been really challenging because we don’t see our students all that much anymore so this is really exciting and fun to see them.”