BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – As families and educators know, in order for there to be a success in the classroom, it’s important a child feels confident in who they are. A school in Bristol is making sure each child is celebrated.

The Tunnel of Hope is a loud yet exciting way to start the day. It greets students at Greene-Hills School in Bristol and is made up of parents and teachers.

“We’ve had ESPN come and they’ve come to do [the Tunnel of Hope]. We’ve had the police department and other municipalities. Any adult who can come be a meaningful part of our school, they come in,” said Scott Gaudet, principal at Greene-Hills School.

Principal Scott Gaudet says it’s one way to get students excited to start the morning.

“They are celebrated, and we believe in them, and that we care for them,” Gaudet said.

It’s all part of the Kids at Hope program at Greene-Hills, which focuses on building confidence in the children, supporting one another in the classroom, and encouraging students to recognize some of their own best traits.

“My eyes help me see things that I’m not able to see with any other part of my body. It also helps me see all of the wonderful things around me,” said Johnniesa Vail, 3rd Grade student.

Students say they learn better when everyone feels good about themselves, which is why they all work to lift one another up.

“We each bring each other together like a puzzle to learn more,” said Rose Krawiec, a 3rd Grade student.

“It just shows respect. It shows respect that they actually care,” Vail said.