What’s Right With Schools: Two Newtown High seniors run for cause much greater than school project

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many high school seniors are tasked with a capstone project to better themselves and stand out on those college applications. However, some see the assignment as an opportunity to help others.

“I decided to co-captain a Ragnar, which is a 200-mile relay race, which you have 12 runners,” said Cameron Whorf.

To Newtown High’s Cameron Whorf and Aidan Waaler, the capstone project became an opportunity to hit the ground running on something bigger.

“To be able to benefit the community like this was very personal to me,” Waaler said.

Waaler was at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Both he and Whorf have remained close with the family of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley, one of the 20 children and 6 educators killed that day.

“I was in third grade when it happened, and I don’t think I fully grasped what was going on,” Waaler said.

Now, as high school seniors, they not only grasp what happened, they’re empowered to create change.

“We did this to raise money for Dylan’s Wings for Change,” Whorf said.

They organized a team of runners to take on a Ragnar Run New England, a 200-mile relay to benefit the charity organized in Dylan’s memory to support educational development.

“About six or seven thousand [dollars] went directly to the charity,” Whorf said.

Raising thousands and challenging themselves.

“I had the very last leg of the whole thing, so I was running into the finish line with all of my friends and that was really kind of emotional for me,” Waaler said.

Running with friends and their dads from Groton, CT to Quincy, MA for a cause much greater than a school project.

“It shows how we really care. We won’t really ever forget,” Whorf said.