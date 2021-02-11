What’s Right With Schools: Valley Regional High School sports broadcasts triples in viewership after COVID-19 restrictions

(WTNH) — At Valley Regional High School, their COVID-19 guidelines do not allow any parents or fans in the stands at games inside the gymnasium. Thankfully the high school’s Production Team came up with a solution.

Brad Pitman is the assistant advisor for Valley TV and he tells News 8, “Valley TV has been around for about the last 12 years or so,” he says. “It started with grant money that we got from Region Four Education Foundation, to equip ourselves with cameras, tripods, everything it takes to develop this broadcast.”

Because of the pandemic, the system is more valuable and vital than ever before.

“All of a sudden this is the only window parents have to be able to see their kids perform after all those years of practices, games tournaments all over the place,” Pitman says.

Chris Lequire is the head advisor for Valley TV. He teaches the students to use the equipment as well as how to broadcast each game live. They’ve been airing live broadcasts for volleyball and basketball for several years but of course this year they’ve tripled the number of viewers.

The program doesn’t only benefit the fans, it also allows the students to get internship credit and hands-on experience if they decide to explore the broadcast career.

“We’ve come a long way in seven years and hope to grow it even more,” Lequire says.