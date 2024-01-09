DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Deep River school is taking a musical trip through time and uniquely learning history.

Blue and Beyond- it’s not your average musical group.

“You can’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been, so we’re trying to teach kids what came before. So they have a better understanding and can move forward,” said Adam Taylor of The Blues and Beyond.

The group is taking students on a musical journey through time, visiting Valley Regional High School in Deep River for a lesson in African American history, which is outside the normal classroom routine.

This lesson hits on a personal level for some.

“It’s not often that you have something that really conforms to your identity and so I just found it really interesting that I have the chance to learn about things that pertain to me,” said Junior Jasmine Ferguson.

You can call it a soundtrack of African American history in the U.S. Leaders said this kind of immersive experience can be replicated in a classroom textbook. It’s important small Connecticut communities have access to this kind of learning.

“I thought it was really cool to see all their instruments and all their culture they bring,” said Sophomore Gavin Abderhalden.

“The amount of things I’ve learned in this call that just make me think differently about American history as a whole is just eye-opening,” said Senior Jamie Fries.