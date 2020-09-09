What’s Right With Schools: Walking through the halls of Guilford High School in the shoes of an incoming student

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s freshman class is dealing with quite a different first year of high school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. News 8 walked through the halls of Guilford High School Tuesday in the shoes of new students coming in this fall.

Think back to freshman year of high school: you were excited, you were going to a new school with a whole new group of people.

For the newly-appointed principal at Guilford High School, a big focus has been on how to properly welcome in this year’s freshman class.

“I don’t think any of us saw this coming,” said Principal Julia Chaffe. “We had to completely reimagine it.”

The class of 2024 had an orientation unlike years past.

“As an orientation, it’s normally parents and kids just walking around, and that’s from what I remember,” one new student told News 8. “It was weird to just sort of be alone walking around with a few other kids. So it was a weird way to see a new school, definitely.”

The school created small group tours, each lasting about 40 minutes scheduled over the course of two weeks.

While parents weren’t able to come along for the tours, everyone was able to watch orientation virtually.

“They sent us a great video and so forth, but I think there’s some good responsibility she’s going to learn out of this,” the new student’s dad said of his daughter.

A taste of independence that still feels so weird to so many.

“I think the schools are doing their best. I think we all as a community are trying to do our best to keep everyone safe,” dad said.