What’s Right With Schools: Waterbury Public Schools, Granville Academy inspire students to pursue healthcare careers through symposiums

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In collaboration with Granville Academy, Waterbury Public Schools put together a series of symposiums to inspire students to consider and pursue careers in healthcare.

A key player in the effort is retired Juvenile Superior Court Judge Maurice Mosely.

“They know and we know the school system cannot do it by themselves, it takes the whole community,” Mosley said.

He wants to help instill passion and hope for the youth of Waterbury.

“I retired as a juvenile court justice, I said to myself instead of talking to juveniles in court, why not get to them before they get to court to change their trajectory,” he said.

“Several months ago, I was reading a couple reports and it indicated there’s going to be two million new healthcare lucrative jobs and I know our urban youngsters know nothing about [that],” Mosley told News 8.

Now, Granville Academy and Waterbury Public Schools are bringing in top medical officials from all over the nation. Some of the doctors and nurses at the symposium this week graduated from high schools in Waterbury. They’re hoping it’ll help these students see a future of opportunities and hope.

“That’s what we want our students to know is that let’s do this together, we’re here for you and want you to be successful now and in the future,” said Nyree Toucet, Waterbury’s college and career director.