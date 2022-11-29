WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven school is giving students the tools they need for liftoff, and a career in science or engineering by taking math and science courses to new heights.

Prepare for takeoff, because not only are these kids heading for the skies, they’re flying toward an engineering class!

“I teach the basic concepts,” said Michael Petrescu, a pilot who teaches students at the Engineering and Science University Magnet School in West Haven.

“The basic parts of airplanes, what do they do? How does the airplane stay in the air? How the lift is produced?” he pondered.

This flight simulator is a fun part of the class, but these eighth graders take the lesson seriously.

“I want to be prepared to know more about the plane and how it works so I do better when I’m actually using it,” said eighth grader Sahithi Aliminate.

That’s just one unique way of learning in this school, but in another classroom, students are encouraged to rake out their cell phones to learn math in 3D.

“If we’re going to learn about triangles, we’re going to either cut one out or build one digitally,” said math teacher Tim Brzezinski.

Brzezinski has his students trading in textbooks for cell phone apps to learn, getting students excited about their creations.

“It’s so cool because we can actually see it for ourselves and how it fits or not, and be able to adjust it if it’s wrong. It’s so satisfying when it actually fits so perfectly,” said eighth grader Elyana Najarian-Garb.