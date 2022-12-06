Conn. (WTNH) — The sounds of the season not only sparks joy this time of year, but also gives students a learning experience much different than the rest of their classes.

We visited Wethersfield High School’s Choralaires for this week’s What’s Right With Schools.

The choir brings talented young musicians together for time spent during the school day unlike any other. Choral Director Scott Rioux has a lot to do with that excitement; he’s been teaching music for 35 years.

“I was organist for the Hartford Whalers when they were here for the last seven years, that was really fun,” Rioux said.

Now, the fun is watching his students grow and perform.

The goal is to spread holiday joy beyond the walls of the school. There are concerts coming up where you can see the students perform.

“It feels really great, you can see the smiles on everyone’s faces,” Rioux said. “People will sing along. It’s just nice to see you have an impact on someone else with what you love doing.”

This is an auditioned course that earns the students honor credits towards graduation. While they’re getting graded, that’s not the focus of the course.

“I don’t think about grading at all,” Rioux said. “We just come here, sing all together, and it’s a great bonding experience. We always have such a great time together.”

The focus is on the sound and the skill.

They have a concert coming up on Thursday, where they’ll perform at the Wadsworth Atheneum for the Festival of Trees. While it’s open to the public, you’ll need to buy tickets to get into the Atheneum.