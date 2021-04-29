What’s Right With Schools: Wethersfield HS math teacher wins UConn’s Early College Experience Rookie of the Year Award

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Kelsey Kapalczynski has taught math at Wethersfield High School for the past eight years. She teaches Algebra 2 and Precalculus courses. And now she is being honored for her efforts.

Like many other educators, she faced many challenges this year. However, on top of those challenges, she also began teaching a college level statistics course.

Kapalczynski tells News 8, “It’s a UConn course, it’s STAT1100 Q that students would be taking at UConn but it’s in the high school setting.”

Different than a normal math class, this course has a lot more writing and data analysis.

Dan Jensen has been a math teacher for three decades and has been a mentor to Kapalczynski in her eight years at Wethersfield. Jensen has taught the course since the school has offered it. Last year, the department head announced the course was adding a section and expanding. That’s when Kapalczynski decided she might want to try and teach one of the three sections.

Jensen tells News 8, “She spent all last year sitting through my course.” Learning the material for herself and learning ways to teach the material to her students.

Her dedication and unmatched hard work led Jensen to nominate her for UConn’s Early College Experience Rookie of the Year Award. She ended up winning for excellence in teaching the course for her first year.

Jensen says, “You know having someone you coach, your own kid having someone reach an accomplishment; It’s cool to see her recognized for her hard work.”

And for Kapalczynski, it’s the recognition that comes as a nice surprise, “It was definitely a challenging year teaching It in a new environment I felt like a first yar teacher all over again because everything was.”

It’s an award bringing positive news to the math department and the entire high school.