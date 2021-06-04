What’s Right With Schools: Whitney Academy hosts car wash to benefit Special Olympics

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic caused a lot of nonprofits to fall behind on fundraising efforts, but now one school in Hamden is coming together to host its first event to benefit the Special Olympics.

“We’ve had to very much restrain ourselves from doing some of these events where we can all be together because of the times,” said Whitney Academy principal, John Tarka.

A year like no other, causing so many changes to their regular routine.

Genell Bellamey is a teacher assistant and one morning she saw a news story on Good Morning America that the Special Olympics was low on donations.

“This is the first time we’re going to have an event like this,” said Bellamey.

Whitney academy students and staff work closely with Special Olympics Connecticut, so she jumped into action.

“I decided to do a car wash,” said Bellamey.

It’s an opportunity to bring everyone together after a year of social distancing.

“This is our opportunity to get back out there and shine and really show our community what our school is made of,” said Lisa Bernegger, special education teacher for Whitney Academy.

“I would say almost 90% to 95% of our fundraising events were cancelled or some of them transferred to hybrid virtual events, but the donations were significantly decreased as participation was, as well,” said Taryn Barret, special events coordinator for the Special Olympics

This fundraiser is kicking off the road to recovery for such a special nonprofit.

“Its fundraisers like this that allow us to provide sports and health programs to our athletes that are life changing,” said Barret.

On June 5th, people will be able to pull right up and get their car washed for just $10, all while benefitting the Special Olympics.