What’s Right With Schools: Windham high school students get hands-on experience producing DMV videos

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — High school media students at the Arts at the Capitol Theater (ACT) Magnet School have partnered up with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for a big project.

Dan Boisvert is the media studies teacher and has been at ACT for 15 years. He tells News 8, “Every year it’s different students and every year our students take the project seriously.”

They’ve been partnered for a few years and this year’s video will be used to help people getting their driver’s license.

Tony Guerrea is the Deputy Commissioner for the Connecticut DMV. He tells News 8, “It’s a win, win situation.”

Guerrea has been in his position for three years and they have partnered with ACT for a while, “It shows these kids are interested in helping the state and as a state, we’re interested in helping our constituents.”

From graphics to editing, the students get hands-on experience creating videos just like professionals.

The entire production takes a couple of months and should hit the DMV homepage by the end of summer.