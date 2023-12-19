WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – The future of learning may already be underway in one Connecticut school.

Step into a classroom in Willimantic and you never know where you’re learning may take you.

Windham Technical High School is unveiling a virtual reality lab which is opening the door for new opportunities.

Jordan Cuevas, who is a senior interested in getting into healthcare, said he’s already learning so much more this way.

“It’s different than sitting in a classroom where you may go through each bone one by one. I can actually take apart a bone, see what does this one do. Where does it go and how does it fit and how does it interact with other bones and ligaments,” Cuevas said.

There’s a real safety benefit to this too. They can work with tools that are expensive or dangerous to use in real life and of course, they don’t have to worry about getting hurt when they’re working with them virtually.

The goal is for this school to be a pilot program for other schools around the state.

“This is a technical high school. We want students to have access to new technology. We want them to have access to new tools they’d have in the workforce,” said General Education Department Head, Rachel Riendeau.

Virtual reality training, yet real-life fun and learning is also happening.