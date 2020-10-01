WRWS: Lebanon HS honors class of 2020 with mural inside the school’s the senior hallway

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at a number of high schools around Connecticut had to think about different and unique ways to celebrate the graduating class of 2020.

The senior students missed out on the normal end of year activities because of quarantine.

At Lyman Memorial High School, in Lebanon, the Post-Graduation Committee wanted to do something special for the class of 74 students.

“As it became clear that school was not going to open again, we said, ‘What can we do for these kids? What can we leave for the community that will have a lasting memory of them?'” Senior parent Danelle Person told News 8.

They saw a school in Oregon created a wall mural made of individualized tiles, and they decided to recreate it.

Each of the 74 students painted a tile for the mural that’s now in the school’s senior hallway.

“In my wildest imagination, I didn’t imagine this,” Principal James Apicelli told News 8. “It’s different than a yearbook, different than a picture in a trophy case; it’s something personal about that student we can see every day.”

Art teacher David Covino helped the students through the entire process, and now, he walks past it on his way to his classroom every day.

“It’s just a great symbol and memory,” he said. “I can look at and think back to our amazing class of 2020.”

One graduated senior told News 8 it’s nice to know they won’t be forgotten despite having their year cut short.

“You know when people are lying out concrete for a sidewalk and someone just puts their handprint in it, it feels like that.”