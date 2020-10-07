WRWS: Xavier High School seniors going through all-virtual college application, acceptance process

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — For a lot of high school seniors, they have their eyes on college but because of COVID-19, that looks much different too.

Online applications, questionnaires, and essays, your typical process. A not so typical set up, however, with a plexiglass divider.

But it’s part of our new normal, and the students at Xavier High School are definitely feeling additional pressure with the pandemic.

Senior Mike Stottlemyer told News 8, “Everything is so hectic right now with everything going on. I mean, I’m juggling school, with college and now the whole COVID thing, so it’s very different.”

And it’s not just the students, but the staff who are trying to keep things as normal as possible.

“I feel like we have hit the ground running,” said Director of Guidance at Xavier High School, Joan Tomasiello. “We do things differently and we do things slower but were keeping everyone safe and trying to keep things normal for them.”

The biggest change is college visits. They’re now all virtual, and the seniors aren’t able to see the campus first hand.

“Typically parents come in and are part of the process with us. We’re doing it all virtual. That’s a little different,” Tomasiello said.

Financial aid night and parent meetings are also completely virtual.

As for the seniors, they are just taking it one step at a time.