What's Right with Schools: STEM learning at Joseph Melillo Middle School

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At Joseph Melillo Middle School, STEM learning is a serious commitment for both students and their teachers.

Students at Joseph Melillo are learning, among other things, to make prosthetic limb prototypes and protective vehicles for dropped eggs.

Their teacher says his goal is to teach the young students how they can transfer these skills to a career.

STEM learning refers to the focused study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

