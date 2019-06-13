What's Right with Schools: Guilford Lakes Elementary Ukuleles

GUILFORD, Conn (WTNH) - The sound of ukuleles may be resonating across Guilford this summer.

Sarah Ryan has found a note that sounds sweet to many throughout the Guilford Lakes elementary school.

Ryan is developing her own music program.

She went out and secured the donation of twenty-two ukuleles for the students.

The program has quickly found its rhythm.

“They were locked in and I think that the ukuleles really helped,” said Ryan.

Proof of the transformative power that music can have.

Even sparking a passion outside the classroom.

"They crave music, they ask for music and a lot of them have even asked for ukuleles as presents,” said principal Mandy Ryan.

It has provided a conduit for creativity.

“It gives kids a space to come and be themselves and tap into that creativity that they might not be able to access in other parts of the school,” said Sarah Ryan.

A unifying chorus, infusing a melody of togetherness into the school climate.

“Elementary music brings those kids together to form a new kind of community they may not have experience before,” said Ryan.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.