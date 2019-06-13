Whats Right With Schools

What's Right with Schools: Guilford Lakes Elementary Ukuleles

Jun 13, 2019

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:51 PM EDT

GUILFORD, Conn (WTNH) - The sound of ukuleles may be resonating across Guilford this summer. 

Sarah Ryan has found a note that sounds sweet to many throughout the Guilford Lakes elementary school. 

Ryan is developing her own music program. 

She went out and secured the donation of twenty-two ukuleles for the students. 

The program has quickly found its rhythm. 

“They were locked in and I think that the ukuleles really helped,” said Ryan. 

Proof of the transformative power that music can have. 

Even sparking a passion outside the classroom. 

"They crave music, they ask for music and a lot of them have even asked for ukuleles as presents,” said principal Mandy Ryan. 

It has provided a conduit for creativity. 

“It gives kids a space to come and be themselves and tap into that creativity that they might not be able to access in other parts of the school,” said Sarah Ryan. 

A unifying chorus, infusing a melody of togetherness into the school climate. 

“Elementary music brings those kids together to form a new kind of community they may not have experience before,” said Ryan. 

