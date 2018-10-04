What's Right With Schools: Learning to become a leader at Bethany Community School
BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) - Its not just arts and crafts for fun at the Bethany Community School.
The students are making decorative tiles that will be given out at a senior citizen lunch.
Sitting down with senior citizens is one of the many events planned by the motivated middle schoolers.
The fifth and sixth graders are on the school's leadership council.
The ideas are all generated by the students.
This includes ideas like a food drive, when the students decided to raise money instead of collecting canned goods.
The students work on projects all through the school year, like making Valentine's Day cards for servicemen and women overseas.
Beyond giving back, the students learn another valuable lesson.
"It teaches the students that are younger than us to do this," said Burke Dittmann.
Setting an example that leadership is great, but leading others towards compassion and empathy is even better.
