What's Right with Schools: Seymour H.S Electric Car Club

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) - In the parking lot of Seymour High School, it's practice time during the metal shop and alternative energy class.

The students are doing trial runs of an electric car.

"We start from scratch and build up a car and race them in a couple of months - it's a really cool thing,” said Mike Stock, Technology Education teacher.

It all starts from a shop full of parts and plenty of imagination and effort.

The class works together to build that car.

"Everyone just kind of takes part of something on these cars and then really makes something out of it,” said Stock.

In the spring, they race the car and other models against other schools.

All through the building process, education is injected in every twist, turn and straightaway.

"I've learned a lot about the basics of electricity and how to wire. I've learned welding, plasma cutters, angle grinders and all the tools in the shop, essentially,” said Joseph Adams.

For some students, a passion for a future career has been sparked.

"I've been very involved in the program. I want to go into mechanical engineering when I go to college. I want to get that for my major,” said Adams.

It’s a career path full of opportunities.

"The whole valley is full of manufacturing, so it's really awesome to have the students jump into that,” said Stock.

Great paying jobs will be waiting for the students when they graduate.