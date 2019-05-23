What's Right with Schools: Sound School Scuba Diving
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) - When it comes to school uniforms, scuba gear is a popular choice at the Sound School in New Haven.
It might be one of the only high school classes in Connecticut, where you take notes underwater.
“We've had over fifty students who have earned their open water certification through scuba diving international,” said teacher Peter Solomon.
The Sound School provides an education in a maritime focused environment.
Classes like scuba diving aren’t just for fun, its training for all kinds of underwater related careers.
“We do have students now who are pursuing careers in underwater construction and underwater welding, scientific diving and marine biology,” said Solomon.
In a coastal community, teacher Peter Solomon feels its important to instill the value of responsibility.
“As an environmental science teacher we take a lot of time talking about the issues facing us, especially the next generation with climate change and sea level rise, As part of a coast community its no longer time to just theoretically discuss what might happen or what could we do. Its a rime to start acting," said Solomon.
Taking action...like building reef balls.
Tyler Jenette is the lead on the project.
"I just wanna be part of something that helps the earth,” said Jenette.
Chloe Chmelar is scuba certified, she dives down and studies the reef balls...especially oysters in Long Island sound.
“Our oceans are in bad condition right now and oysters are very good for our ecosystem...the water and everything around them,” said Chmelar.
It’s a way for the students to learn and give back to a resource that gives so much.
“This is very big and important to me....bigger than me, and that's why I want to be a part of it,” said Jenette.
