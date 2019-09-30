Young Marines to celebrate 60th anniversary

(WTNH) — The non-profit Young Marines is celebrating its 60th anniversary on October 19th. Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons sits down with 11 year old corporal Connor Lavin to learn more about the program.

The organization was first started in 1959 in Waterbury and is now an international organization.

The values Young Marines teaches children are based on traditional military values geared towards creating self-disciplined young adults with great leadership skills.

