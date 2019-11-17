A Concert for Recovery: ‘It’s teamwork, we’re gelled together’ – Mohegan Sun sets up ahead of Keith Urban performance

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Tonight’s the night! Our Concert for Recovery with Keith Urban is happening at Mohegan Sun!

News 8’s partners iHeartMedia Connecticut and the CT REALTORS will be there. 100% of the night’s proceeds will go to breaking the stigma of opioid use disorder.

Sunday afternoon, Mohegan Sun tech crews were setting up for the concert. Setup began 12 hours ahead of the concert, during which time crews constructed the stage, video screens, and lights.

One crew member told News 8 he’s been rigging at Mohegan Sun for over 10 years and that it’s a great place to work, but that “the rigging part is dangerous work,” working anywhere from 70-90 feet off the floor.

Inside Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday afternoon as crews set up ahead of the Concert for Recovery.

He went on to explain that the crews “build everything from the ground up” and that it usually takes from 5-6 hours from start to completion for setup for a show like Concert for Recovery.

He said that crew members who work full time at the Mohegan Sun Arena work anywhere from 8-20 hours a day building and breaking down sets for any given show.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork, that the crews are “gelled together” and that once it’s all done and the show begins, “everyone is pretty proud of what they do here.”

The show begins at 7pm with opener Travis Denning and headliner Keith Urban.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com and WTNH News 8 on social media for footage from behind-the-scenes of the concert starting at 7pm.