A Concert for Recovery with Keith Urban is happening Sunday, November 17

(WTNH) — News 8 has partnered with iHeartMedia Connecticut and the CT REALTORS on a campaign called “CT Recovers” to break the stigma of opioid use disorder.

As part of this campaign, a concert event featuring Keith Urban will be held on Sunday, November 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

FAQs:

When will tickets go on-sale?

Tickets went on-sale Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster at this location and available at the Mohegan Sun box office. Get a reminder and updates about the show by RSVPing on Facebook here.

Is there a public pre-sale opportunity?

No. A pre-sale is only offered to CT REALTORS at this time. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 25.

How much will tickets cost?

Tickets will start at $89.00 and go to $129.00. These prices do not reflect fees. Note that all Ticketmaster fees will be donated to the cause.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can purchase?

There is a limit of 4-tickets per person.

What time does the show start?

The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Is there a show opener before Keith Urban performs?

Yes. Country artist, Travis Denning will be opening the show as well as country artist, Matt Stell.

How long will Keith Urban perform for?

Keith Urban will take the stage for about 75 – 90 minute set.

Can I get a meet and greet or VIP experience?

There is no meet and greet opportunity at this time.

Where will the money raised go?

100% of the proceeds from the concert – including ticket fees donated by Ticketmaster – will be donated by the CT REALTORS to the CT REALTORS Foundation to provide charitable grants to organizations in Connecticut addressing the opioid crisis.

How do I donate aside from purchasing tickets to the concert?

CT REALTORS alongside WTNH and iHeartMedia have a dedicated contribution form located on CTRecovers.com. You can donate a contribution here. Note that your contribution in support of this campaign at that particular location will be deposited in to the Connecticut Association of REALTORS® Issues Advocacy Fund and is NOT tax deductible for charitable purposes. If you would like an option to make a tax deductible contribution, please contact Gina Ballard for more information.

A text number has also been made available to those who would like to make a one-time $25.00 contribution by texting CTR25 to 52000.

How do I share my own personal battle with opioids?

As part of the CT Recovers campaign, we will be sharing stories of hope and inspiration from those affected in Connecticut to encourage conversation about opioid use disorder. Share your story with us by emailing: ReportIt@wtnh.com and by using #CTRecovers.

How do I receive help for myself or a loved one and see what treatment options currently are for opioid use disorder in Connecticut?

Our partners at LiveLOUD.org have a range of resources including the ability to talk to someone, seeking treatment, a map to find naloxone (Narcan) and additional information on Connecticut’s opioid crisis.