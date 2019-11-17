‘A Concert for Recovery’ with Keith Urban pre-show: Breaking the stigma of opioid use disorder

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s star studded Sunday night at Mohegan Sun with ACM/CMA entertainer of the year Keith Urban taking the stage for an important cause in Connecticut – the opioid crisis.

It is a crisis so serious that at least two people die each day in the state from an opioid overdose. But from the grief comes the action and the hope that recovery is possible.

“For years, the primary substance people reported having problems with was alcohol. So now we are seeing a switch and it’s heroin and other opioids.” Miriam Delphine-Rittmon, Commissioner of the State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Doors are now open and have been for about a half hour for “A Concert for Recovery.” Opening Acts Travis Denning and Matt Stell will take the stage but setup for the concert started early Sunday morning and a lot goes into it.

Just before his big Country Music Awards performance, Keith Urban called into our partners at iHeart Radio to talk about the show.

He also had some important words to say about the cause behind the concert.

“I’m really grateful to be able to do it. It’s really important cause so I’m really honored that this is happening and that we get to be a part of it.” Keith Urban

Keith also said he’s spending a lot of time in the studio working on new music. He just released a Christmas song.

All of the money raised at this concert will go to fight against opioid addiction here in Connecticut.

