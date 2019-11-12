Connecticut’s opioid crisis by the numbers

(WTNH) — Numbers don’t lie and Connecticut’s opioid crisis has some staggering statistics.

In fact, Connecticut residents are more likely to die from an unintentional drug overdose than a motor vehicle accident. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, the majority of those deaths are linked to an overdose of prescription opioid painkillers or illicit opioids.

The Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office reports that since 2012, 5,685 people have died from accidental drug intoxication involving an opioid. That is 91.5% of the 6,029 accidental drugs deaths during that period.

It’s not just Connecticut. Nationwide opioids have become a major health crisis. The National Institute on Drug Abuse says 130 people a day die in the United States from an opioid overdose.

All six New England states rank among the top 12 in the nation for opioid related deaths according to NIDA. 27.7 deaths per 100,000 residents involved an opioid, putting Connecticut 9th on the list.

In addition, many more people are treated for drug overdoses in hospital

emergency rooms across the state.

Source: Connecticut Department of Public Health data on number of emergency room visits caused by opioids from March 2018 to June 2019.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention Control estimates the economic burden in the U.S. due to opioid prescription abuse is $78.5 billion a year. That includes the cost of healthcare, addiction treatment, lost productivity and the involvement of the criminal justice system.

