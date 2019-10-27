Construction Sites pause work to draw attention to opioid abuse in the industry

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — State officials are joining forces with construction workers to raise awareness about opioid abuse in the construction industry.

The general theme of the campaign is “You’re not alone. There is help.”

Work at dozens of construction sites across Connecticut is stopping Monday to draw attention to the problem.

Governor Ned Lamont, construction officials, and others appeared outside the state building Monday where a massive renovation project is under way.

The project will be paused until next week, as will dozens of construction sites across the state.

