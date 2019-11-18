Crowds gather to see Keith Urban perform, help raise awareness about CT opioid crisis

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Keith Urban rocked the house at Mohegan Sun on Sunday night while helping raise money and awareness for an important cause: the opioid crisis in Connecticut.

“It [addiction] affects way more people than we realize, it goes outward so fast,” Urban said in an interview with News 8. “It’s something that needs awareness publicly to demystify [addiction] … and that there is a way forward.”

Some fans showed up in cowboy hats and smiles. Others displayed signs of lost loved ones.

One woman said she was at the concert with her boyfriend as a last hooray before he’s sent off to the Army on Monday. He said it was a great way to remember the brother he recently lost.

Didn’t get to go to the concert but still want to help? You can make a donation by texting CTR25 to 52000.

