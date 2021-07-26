CT leaders to raise awareness of Act that would close Purdue Pharma bankruptcy loophole

FILE – This Oct. 21, 2020 file photo shows Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. Two members of the Sackler family have agreed to make a rare public appearance to take questions from a congressional committee that is investigating the role of the company they own, Purdue Pharma, in fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic. The agreement to appear Thursday, Dec. 17 headed off the possibility of the U.S. House Oversight Committee issuing subpoenas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut leaders are taking on “Big Pharma” Monday.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Attorney General William Tong will meet at the state Capitol in Hartford to raise awareness about an act that would close a bankruptcy loophole, allowing large companies to avoid paying the full amount of the lawsuits filed against them.

Recently, the Sackler family, the owners of Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, declared Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

That followed a series of lawsuits filed against them due to opioid overdoses.

“More than a thousand families wrecked by the addiction and opioid crisis in our state. And I don’t see any recognition by the Sackler’s or Purdue that they played an essential role in this or that they’re responsible,” Attorney General Tong said.

The Justice Department blasted Perdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan, saying it allowed the company to avoid liability for alleged wrongdoing by profiting off of one of the most severe public health crises the United States has ever experienced.

The state leaders will discuss the SACKLER Act (Stop Shielding Assets from Corporate Known Liability by Eliminating Non-Debtor Releases) in Hartford at noon Monday.