 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

‘CT Recovers: A Concert for Recovery raises’ more than $600K to combat opioid use disorder in CT

Opioid Crisis

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

*Video above is from a previous story*

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In November, Connecticut REALTORS®, iHeartMedia, and News 8 teamed up with four-time Grammy Award-winner Keith Urban to raise awareness and money for an issue that is significantly impacting Connecticut: the opioid crisis.

At least two people in the Nutmeg State die every day from an opioid overdose.

For weeks, News 8 highlighted the battle Connecticut residents face with addiction, the loss of a loved one, their push to break the stigma around opioid abuse, and much more.

In addition to sharing your stories, Urban headlined “CT Recovers: A Concert for Recovery” at Mohegan Sun on Nov. 17.

  • Keith Urban plays at A Concert for Recovery (Credit: Seth Shapiro)
  • Credit: Seth Shaprio
  • Credit: Seth Shaprio
  • Credit: Seth Shaprio
  • Credit: Seth Shaprio
  • Credit: Seth Shaprio

While on stage, Urban spoke about the struggle many have with addiction and gifted a signed guitar to 12-year-old Maddy Morrissey, who lost her brother to an opioid overdose in August — one month before tickets for the concert went on sale.

Family of Brian Cody Waldron

Through ticket sales, the “text to donate” campaign, and Ticketmaster’s donated fees from ticket sales, the campaign raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Proceeds from the concert ticket sales to the public were donated by CT REALTORS® to the CT REALTORS® Foundation to provide charitable grants to organizations in CT addressing all aspects of the opioid crisis. In addition, Ticketmaster donated its fees associated with the concert tickets to the CTR Foundation. That combination, plus proceeds from a “text to donate” campaign totaled more than $600,000.

“The focus of this campaign is to break the stigma associated with opioid use disorder, and we are already seeing the evidence that it’s working,” said Michael Barbaro, chair of the CT REALTORS® Opioid Work Group. “We are hearing so many positive stories of people who are struggling that are now reaching out for help. The goal was to save lives and we are confident we are doing that.”

For those who could not partake in the concert, News 8 will be airing “CT Recovers” — a one-hour special that will highlight the warning signs of opioid use disorder, an interview with Urban hosted by News 8’s Ann Nyberg, and select songs from the concert.

The special will air on News 8 on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. It will also be streamed live on News 8’s website.

“We are proud to broadcast this CT Recovers exclusive presentation,” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager WTNH & WCTX TV. “Through awareness and education, we want everyone in Connecticut to start a conversation and break the stigma surrounding opioid use disorder. Thank you to the Connecticut REALTORS®, iHeartMedia, and to all those who have contributed to make this a successful campaign that will save lives in our home state.”

For more information on how to help fight the state’s opioid epidemic, visit CT Recover’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Crowds gather to see Keith Urban perform, help raise awareness about CT opioid crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowds gather to see Keith Urban perform, help raise awareness about CT opioid crisis"

Tweed expansion planning process is in the works, neighbors say environmental and traffic issues will only increase

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tweed expansion planning process is in the works, neighbors say environmental and traffic issues will only increase"

WEB EXTRA: Neighbors react to Tweed expansion

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Neighbors react to Tweed expansion"

Extensive collection of New Haven artifacts in need of a new home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Extensive collection of New Haven artifacts in need of a new home"

Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury family says they don't feel safe in their home after Ring security camera was hacked"

Hamden man charged in Milford sex assaults

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden man charged in Milford sex assaults"
More New Haven

Hartford

Crowds gather to see Keith Urban perform, help raise awareness about CT opioid crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowds gather to see Keith Urban perform, help raise awareness about CT opioid crisis"

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Lamont interview on 'truck only tolls' and public trust in government

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Lamont interview on 'truck only tolls' and public trust in government"

Family of 95-year-old Enfield woman killed by dog files lawsuit against owners

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of 95-year-old Enfield woman killed by dog files lawsuit against owners"

RESOLVED: Farmington police searching for missing disabled 18-year-old

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RESOLVED: Farmington police searching for missing disabled 18-year-old"

Newington couple ties the knot at Fenway Park

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington couple ties the knot at Fenway Park"

Why can't 'truck only tolls' vote wait until regular Assembly session in February?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Why can't 'truck only tolls' vote wait until regular Assembly session in February?"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss