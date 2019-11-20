Doctor charged with illegal distribution of opioids

Live Now
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut doctor is facing charges of writing dozens of fraudulent prescriptions for opioid medications.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Dr. Jennifer Farrell was indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say while a resident at Yale New Haven Hospital from July 2017 until June the 37-year-old Farrell wrote prescriptions for oxycodone for non-legitimate medical purposes in the names of at least five people she did not see for any medical purpose.

A hospital spokesman says Farrell was placed on administrative leave after her arrest in July. She is free on $200,000 bond.

Federal authorities say they are still looking for a coconspirator in the scheme.

Farrell’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

