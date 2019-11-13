Donate by text to help combat opioid use disorder in Connecticut

(WTNH) — News 8 has teamed up with iHeartMedia Connecticut and the CT REALTORS to raise money and build awareness surrounding Connecticut’s opioid crisis.

On Sunday, November 17th A Concert for Recovery with Keith Urban will be happening at Mohegan Sun beginning at 7 p.m. in which all proceeds — including Ticketmaster fees — will be donated to the CT REALTORS Foundation to provide charitable grants to organizations in Connecticut addressing the opioid crisis.

A text number has also been made available to those who would like to make a one-time $25.00 contribution by texting CTR25 to 52000.

A one-time donation of $25.00 will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid balance. All donations must be authorized by the account holder. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. User must be age 18 or older or have parental permission to participate. By texting YES, the user agrees to the terms and conditions. Service is available on most carriers. Message & Data Rates May Apply. Donations are collected for the benefit of the “CT REALTORS Foundation” by the Mobile Giving Foundation and subject to the terms found at www.hmgf.org/t. You can unsubscribe at any time by texting STOP to short code “52000”; text HELP to “52000” for help.

To learn more about the campaign and to see stories about the crisis, recovery and what you can do, visit www.wtnh.com/opioidcrisis or www.ctrecovers.com.