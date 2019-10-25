Dozens gather in Enfield for a candlelight vigil in honor of those lost to addiction

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s an issue touching the lives of countless Americans. The Opioid Epidemic continues to impact lives across the nation and hundreds more in Connecticut.

The Community Addiction Awareness Project in Enfield held its 5th annual candlelight vigil Thursday.

Organizers collaborated with another local group called “Today I Matter” (T.I.M) hanging photos of people who lost their lives to opioid addiction.

Families and friends gathered to remember those lives lost and also encourage those still struggling with addiction.

“We want to bring honor to all of these beautiful people that we’ve lost as well as give the message that you don’t have to be here,” said John Lally, Founder of Today I Matter. “There is treatment for this disease, there is help for this disease.”