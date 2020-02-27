Family pushes for better insurance coverage for opioid disorder treatment

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut family caught up in the opioid epidemic is working to help others with loved-ones struggling with opioid use disorder by pushing for better insurance coverage of detox services.

Maddy Morrissey, 12, came into the spotlight at the News 8/Connecticut Realtors ‘Concert for Recovery‘ last November. The concert was organized to raise money to support those struggling with Opioid Use Disorder. Only three months prior to the concert, Maddy’s 20-year-old brother, Brian Cody, died, a victim of the opioid epidemic.

At the Capitol Thursday, Maddy, her parents, several others who have lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic, and State Representative Bill Buckbee of New Milford met to testify in favor of several bills that would require better insurance coverage for opioid detox services.

Cody was seeking those services but was denied, as he described in a phone call with his parents two weeks before he died.

Tony Morrissey, Cody’s dad told lawmakers on the Insurance and Real Estate Committee Thursday, “He was crying because he was rejected and the insurance company apparently had enough of him. That’s unacceptable, it should not be allowed.” Tracey Morrissey, Cody’s mom adding, “They have no right to determine what my child needed.”

Rep. Buckbee, who counts the Morrissey’s and many others at Thursday’s public hearing as friends and constituents, told the committee, “It’s just time for the insurance companies to be held a little more accountable for what they’re doing and what they need to be doing, by our hand.”

The family now considers a guitar gifted to their daughter from Keith Urban at the concert a symbol of hope, something to look at whenever anyone is having a bad day. They say they’re planning to have a special, see-through case made to display it.

Both Democrats and Republicans on the Insurance and Real Estate Committee say they are on board to advance these proposals as quickly as possible.

The Morrissey’s and the other families are now united in their fight with a website called briancodyslaw.org.