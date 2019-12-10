Keith Urban gifts guitar to family affected by opioid crisis during ‘Concert for Recovery’

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During the Concert for Recovery, Keith Urban took a moment between songs to share the spotlight with a little girl. During that moment, he changed 12-year-old Maddy Morrissey’s life forever.

News 8 talked with the Morrissey family in the weeks following the concert as they recalled the moment and what it means to their family.

Tony Morrissey bought his family tickets to the concert the day they went on sale, “I thought it would comfort my family and we needed a good night, we really did.”

The tickets went on sale one month after he and his wife lost their son, Brian Cody to an opioid overdose.

The Morrissey family says their son fought his opioid addiction for three years. He was 20 years old when he died on August 10.

Tony bought his family 13 tickets. He and his 12-year-old daughter got closest to the stage. They tell News 8 they brought a sign with them to hold during the concert, a picture of Brian Cody.

Tony replayed the moment Keith Urban spotted the sign, “he stopped and was like ‘I see you have a marker’.”

After Keith Urban autographed the sign, he turned around and signed his guitar before giving it to Tony’s 12-year-old daughter.

“Mr. Urban thank you so much, I mean what that did for my family, it’s amazing,” Tony said.

For the Morrissey family, it’s a symbol of hope as they look at the guitar in their living room, “I just feel like if anyone’s having a bad day they could just look at the guitar and remember that moment, it felt like Brian was with us.”

Since losing their son, the Morrissey’s have talked with local representatives and local law enforcement to draft up Brian Cody’s Law.

“It’s moving along, it’s currently in legal peer review with the state legislation and we expect that final draft to be delivered very soon,” Tony said.

In the meantime, while they’re continuing the fight for other families, they’re pushing forward with hopes to save children and families from the heartache they feel daily.

“We don’t want this to happen to one more family.”