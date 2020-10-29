Madison mother who lost her son to opioid addiction creates organization to combat the epidemic

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a topic that touches so many: drug overdoses. One Madison mom who lost her son to opioid addiction is stepping up and doing something about it.

Lisa Deane lost her son, Joe, to fentanyl when he was just 23. He battled opioid addiction.

After her son’s death, Lisa became an activist and founded an organization called DemandZero.org that is working to combat the epidemic.

They have a billboard up in New Haven that is getting a lot of attention. It reads: “Looking for DRUGS in New Haven, so are they.”

The organization is also planning a follow up billboard. They are also working with local law enforcement and even the state to help others with drug addiction.

More on the organization, the feedback to the billboard, and Lisa’s son in the video above.

For more info: https://www.demandzero.org/