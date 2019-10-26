Musical Intervention is safe space for musicians curbing addiction

(WTNH) — Musical Intervention sits on Temple Street in New Haven.

It’s a place of refuge for musicians. ​Anyone is welcome to record.​ The only thing that is not welcome? ​Drugs and alcohol. ​

Founder & Director of Musical Intervention Adam Christofferson told News 8, “They used to play guitar, they used to rap and let it all go because the addiction can take everything.”

He says a safe space like this​ can help cut down the opioid epidemic.​

WEB EXTRA: Saharah’s performance at Music Intervention