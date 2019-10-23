National Prescription Drug Giveback Day in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across CT are trying to combat the opioid crisis by participating in Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Giveback Day.

On this designated day, people are encouraged to dispose of their unwanted or unused prescription drugs from home and dispose of them in special disposal boxes at participating police stations, no-questions-asked.

But, police know that some people may be hesitant to do this at a police station, so some neighborhood pharmacies are applying to become drop-off sites year-round.

One of those pharmacies is Bunker Hill Pharmacy in Waterbury. NEWS8 talked to workers there about why they feel it could be a good step in combating the crisis. They also tell us about the heartbreak they see firsthand with some people sometimes getting caught in the trap of overdosing.

