New Britain to receive $650K grant to fight opioid crisis

Opioid Crisis

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials announced the city of New Britain is getting $650,000 from the federal government to help fight the opioid crisis.

The money will be used to connect caregivers with a central registry. The goal is to shorten the time from overdose to admittance in a recovery program.

The money will also help the mayor’s opioid task force. Its goal is to reduce overdose fatalities by 50 percent next year.

