NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new mental health and substance abuse center opening in New Haven aims to minimize opioid deaths in Connecticut.

There are 80 beds on the 53,000 square foot campus on Ella Grasso Boulevard.

The center is staffed with mental health and substance abuse counselors to help people break the cycle of addiction.

In Connecticut alone, there were more than 950 opioid related fatalities in 2017.

Officials cut the ribbon on the new facility at noon.