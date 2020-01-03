Norwich methadone clinic reopens after community helps clients get treatment during closure

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Last January, a dispensary for methadone clients closed suddenly and now it’s about to reopen and that is a big relief for this community which really came together to help get the 500 or so clients the treatment they need in New London and Willimantic.

That is where the Root Center has other dispensaries. The biggest challenge was transportation but fortunately a state grant provided some money for a van to bring clients from Norwich down to the New London dispensary.

There was also taxi cab service, bus service, and even gas cards provided to the clients to help them get to where they needed to be.”

“It was just very frightening when it happened and like I said we couldn’t be happier that they’re on schedule and they’re opening again and Norwich people will be able to receive the service in Norwich,” said Lee Ann Gomes, Ex. Dir. Norwich Human Services.

The Vice President of operations tells News 8 they actually had to tear down the complete building and then build it back up so they were able to design exactly the way they wanted it.

They will hold an open house on January 13th.