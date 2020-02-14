Report: Opioids lead to increase in accidental drug deaths in CT for 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Accidental drug overdose deaths have increased in 2019 mostly due to opioids, according to a report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Friday, the Chief Medical Examiner James Gill, M.D., released the fatal accidental drug intoxication totals from last year and broke down the data.

According to the report, the total number of accidental intoxication deaths in 2019 has increased by 18%, compared to 2018.

Overall, the data found that 94% of the accidental deaths involved opioids.

Increased deaths continued to be with fentanyl, with a 29% increase, and cocaine, with a 34% increase. However, of the deaths with cocaine, 85% involved fentanyl.

The ages for deaths involving opioids ranged from 17 to 74-years-old, with the average age being 43.

Additionally, a veterinary tranquilizer, called Xylazine, was detected in 71 fentanyl deaths.

