Rushford, Meriden Healthy Youth Coalition hosting virtual events to raise overdose awareness

(WTNH) — Monday is International Overdose Awareness day. State leaders are trying to raise awareness about opioid addiction and the recent increase in overdoses in Connecticut.

According to the Chief State’s Medical Examiner, 1,200 people in Connecticut overdosed on drugs and died last year. Nearly 95% of those deaths involved opioids.

Certainly, COVID-19 is playing into the overdose situation in the state. John Potter, a licensed clinical social worker with Hartford HealthCare, joins News 8 to discuss this issue.

There are some events happening soon to raise overdose awareness, organized by Rushford, a Hartford HealthCare partner:

The panel discussion and virtual concert on Aug. 31 can be accessible on the Meriden Healthy Youth Coalition Facebook Page.