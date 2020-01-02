Sen. Blumenthal announces funding to combat opioid crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The federal government is spending more money to help states fight the opioid epidemic.

The federal budget passed at the end of the year includes $1.5 billion dollars for states to help provide support services like treatment facilities. That’s 500 million more than last year.

“That will mean increased resources in Connecticut in the range of six million. But in my view, there is no cause for celebration. More a cause for greatly increased commitment,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

Blumenthal says the government should spend 100 billion per year on fighting the opioid crisis.

He says opioids kill 130 people each day. It’s estimated they killed more than a thousand people in Connecticut last year.

Since 2016, the state has gotten $40 million from the federal government to fight the crisis.