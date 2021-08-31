State leaders holding observance event in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day across the nation.

The statistics are sobering. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the ongoing opioid epidemic.

An observance event is set to take place on the south lawn of the state Capitol around 11 a.m. where Governor Ned Lamont will be in attendance.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

Last year in Connecticut, nearly 1,400 lives were lost to drug overdoses. A shocking 14.5 percent increase from the year before. And that upward trend is expected to continue.

The event will feature speakers with lived experience, as well as state leaders. There will be 1,374 flags planted on the Capitol lawn to remember the lives lost to overdose in Connecticut last year.