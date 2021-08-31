State leaders holding observance event in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day

Opioid Crisis

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day across the nation.

The statistics are sobering. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the ongoing opioid epidemic.

An observance event is set to take place on the south lawn of the state Capitol around 11 a.m. where Governor Ned Lamont will be in attendance.

RELATED: Manchester recovery center breaks ground on memorial park to honor those lost to drug overdose

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

Last year in Connecticut, nearly 1,400 lives were lost to drug overdoses. A shocking 14.5 percent increase from the year before. And that upward trend is expected to continue.

The event will feature speakers with lived experience, as well as state leaders. There will be 1,374 flags planted on the Capitol lawn to remember the lives lost to overdose in Connecticut last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Doctor discusses colon cancer and how taking care of your digestive system can help prevent it

News /

Manchester recovery center break ground on memorial park to honor those lost to drug overdose

News /

CT Attorney General William Tong calling on state utility regulators to decrease Eversource’s rates

News /

State leaders holding observance event in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day

News /

PD: Farmington APRN arrested for sexually assaulting patient

News /

$1.5 million going toward 68 youth-serving organizations in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss