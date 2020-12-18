State leaders raise awareness on addiction as overdoses continue to rise amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– While we continue to make our way through the pandemic, we can’t forget about the other epidemic we are facing and that’s the opioid epidemic.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined Connecticut Attorney General William Tong to host a virtual crisis summit with Connecticut’s opioid advocates.

Overdose deaths continue to skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased isolation and stress brought on by the pandemic as a possible factor for the increase in opioid overdoses, the state is expected to see a record number of deaths in 2020.

In fact, according to doctors and advocates on the call Friday, as of October 2020 there’s a 13% increase in overdose deaths.

Tong says, “The opioid crisis costs Connecticut more than a thousand lost souls every year and growing and more than 10 billion dollars in economic damage in the state.”

Moving forward they’re hoping to continue working with advocated who have boots on the ground, making contact and helping those struggling with addiction. They say more education, more research and more funding is a huge goal in fighting the opioid epidemic.