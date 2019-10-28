WTNH News 8 Launches Digital Campaign to Combat Connecticut Opioid Crisis

Hartford/New Haven, CT (WTNH) — Every day, at least two people in Connecticut die from an opioid overdose. Now, WTNH News 8, Connecticut REALTORS, and iHeartMedia are teaming up to reduce that staggering number by launching Combat the Crisis, a digital-first series available exclusively through the WTNH-TV website at wtnh.com/opioidcrisis. Combat the Crisis provides an in-depth look at the state’s opioid problem and contains vitally important information regarding the issue.

This exclusive website will include more than a dozen original stories addressing such topics as the impact of opioids on local families who have lost loved ones, new forms of treatment, recovery programs, and the plight of perhaps the most helpless victims of the crisis, babies born addicted. These high-impact pieces will begin today, October 28th and run through the month of November on wtnh.com/opiodcrisis and the News 8 app. Viewers who download the News 8 app and sign-up for push alerts will be notified whenever a new story is posted. Followers of WTNH News 8’s social media channels will also know when this important content becomes available.

“News 8 will produce a series of eye-opening and emotional stories and make them available across all of our digital channels first,” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager WTNH & WCTX TV. “This content will be posted to wtnh.com/opioidcrisis, the News 8 app, and all social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, enabling us to reach audiences everywhere, whenever and wherever they watch. We are proud to work with CT REALTORS and iHeartMedia, who are great partners and share our goal of reducing the stigma of opioid addiction and enabling victims of the crisis to get help more easily.”

Michael Barbaro, Chair of the CT REALTORS Opioid Awareness Work Group, added,

“We want to make a significant impact in the way people view opioid use disorder, and remove the stigma directed at those who suffer from addiction. We can’t stay on the sidelines while so many people in our communities are suffering.”

Digital live streaming is the cornerstone of the Combat the Crisis campaign that will include in-depth interviews, compelling storytelling and exclusive programming. On November 17, ACM/CMA Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will perform an opioid awareness concert titled “A Concert for Recovery” at Mohegan Sun Arena. Starting at 6:30pm, viewers will be able to access all the pre-concert festivities on wtnh.com and the News 8 app.

“Our goal is not only to bring opioid awareness in Connecticut to the forefront through this amazing concert, but to keep the conversation going long past the time that Keith Urban finishes his final song on stage,” said Steve Honeycomb, President, Hartford Region, iHeartMedia Markets Group.

